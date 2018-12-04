Pregnant mother & child killed, 7 others injured in White Pigeon house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE PIGEON, Mich. -- A pregnant mother and a 7-year-old boy are dead after an early morning house fire that also injured seven other people.

The fire started at a home in the 100 block of West Chicago Avenue in White Pigeon around 3:11 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say a 15-year-old boy noticed the fire and called 911.

We're told it took an hour to find the two deceased victims, which were located in the second floor on the home. Investigators say smoke detectors were going off when they arrived.

A total of 11 people were inside the home at the time of the fire, and nine people were able to make it out.

The mother who passed is identified as a woman in her mid-30's.

As of right now, there is no apparent cause of the fire, and Michigan State Police Fire Investigators are on scene.

The fire chief says its a good reminder to make sure there is a smoke detector in every bedroom of your home and make sure you always have two ways out of your home in case of an emergency.

Officials also say its a good reminder to have a plan in place in case of an emergency.