Second cell phone store break-in suspect charged

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- A second suspect has been charged in connection with a series of cell phone store break-ins across Kent County.

Haracio Harris, 17, was charged with a felony in connection to the Verizon Wireless break-in last week on 28th street in Kent County.

Another 17 year old, Ziquadreon White, was also arrested and charged in connection to the string of thefts, after as many as five cell phone stores were broken into last week across Kent County.

Police released these surveillance images, hoping someone can help track even more suspects down.

They believe the group could have committed crimes across the state, stealing tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

If you know anything, call police.