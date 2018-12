LANSING, Mich. – Capitol Police responded to a suspicious situation near the state Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m. police started taking down barricades in front of the post office across West Allegan Street from the Capitol building.

Lansing Police tell FOX 17 that a suspicious package was found near a mail box. Some buildings nearby were evacuated while police check the package. No specific threat has been reported.