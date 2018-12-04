Tommy & Brook: Skin Envy helps them look and feel great!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skin Envy Non-Surgical Weight Loss Center can help both men and women achieve their goals with the help from HCG and sermorelin.

Sermorelin is described as an anti-aging shot that wakes up human growth hormones lying dormant in the body. As a result, it helps the immune system, skin tone, muscle mass, body fat, and even help people sleep better at night.

Tommy and Brook, radio hosts on "Tommy & Brook in the Morning" on JQ99, are frequent users of Skin Envy. They talked about their experience with the treatments and said say not only to they look great, but feel better too!

Skin Envy is running a special promotion for Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers.Call Skin Envy to take advantage of their Morning Mix special: pay $500 for the HCG treatments (the price is originally $750). Also if you purchase one year of Sermorelin, you'll get free HCG.

The sale runs until Friday at 5 p.m.

To learn more and to find all of their locations, visit their website or call (616)-446-5111.