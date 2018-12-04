Two pole-barns with RVs inside catch fire near Howard City

CROTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two pole barns were on fire Tuesday night in Newaygo County’s Croton Township – with RVs inside.

Newaygo County Central Dispatch Authority tells FOX 17 the fire broke out just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at 8189 E. 88th Street. The fire is just east of Cottonwood Avenue.

That location is near Howard City.

There was no early word on what sparked the fires, or if the Recreational Vehicles inside were damaged.

Dispatchers say crews from seven fire departments were sent to the scene. Croton Township fire was commanding the scene.

An aerial ladder truck was called in, as well, but a second one was waved off around 7:55 p.m, according to Dispatch: “At this point, it looks like we’re done calling in crews.”

Firefighters began to get the upper hand on the fire just after 8 p.m.