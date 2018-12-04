× Urban Meyer to retire as Buckeyes coach after Rose Bowl

(FOX 8) — COLUMBUS, Ohio – Urban Meyer will announce his retirement Tuesday.

That’s according to a press release from The Ohio State University.

There will be a press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. where Meyer will make that announcement.

He will retire following Ohio State’s appearance in the Rose Bowl.

That game will be played on New Year’s Day.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day will take over for Meyer.

Meyer has been battling headaches caused by a cyst, but Ohio State officals told Fox 8 news this morning that is not a factor in his retirement.

Meyer took the Buckeyes to a Big 10 Championship win Saturday.

He previously announced his retirement when he left the University of Florida in 2010.