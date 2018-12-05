× All lanes back open after semi-truck slide-offs along I-94

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — All lanes westbound I-94 have since re-opened after slick roads lead to a handful of semi-trucks and cars to slide off the highway, causing a closure.

Dispatchers in Van Buren County say westbound I-94 was closed at exit 46 in Hartford as of 3 a.m. but reopened around 7 a.m.

We’re told at least four semi-trucks slid off the highway and a handful of cars as well. Authorities believe slick conditions caused the crashes.

No injuries were reported.