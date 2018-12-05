Another round of snow tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- After a snowy commute with a dusting to an inch of snow in many areas making the roads slippery just in time for the Wednesday morning commute, we'll get a break from the snow this afternoon. The snow will taper off to flurries by then, with little or no additional accumulation expected. This is how Future Track HD paints the picture later this morning:

Later Wednesday night, however, an Alberta Clipper will drop southeastward and through the FOX 17 viewing area. This system will drag a cold front through, and another swath of light to moderate snow. Here is a look at the surface map, showing that clipper's current location northwest of Bismarck:

This clipper will bring a few snow showers into the area during the evening, but the heavier snow isn't expected to move in until after midnight into Thursday.

This next system will bring another inch or two of snow in most areas, but lighter amounts are expected east of US-131 and along the Indiana state line:

Some lake effect snow will kick in behind a cold front Thursday evening and into Friday morning. Some minor accumulation is possible by the lakeshore on Friday, but high pressure will build in quickly and inhibit additional snowfall amounts.

This high will set up shop for the weekend, bringing us sunshine and seasonably cold temperatures. Look for a bit of a warm-up early next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for updates!