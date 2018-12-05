Clothesline Consignments has high quality clothing at low prices

Posted 11:46 AM, December 5, 2018, by

The quality and prices found at consignment and thrift stores are amazing. If you know where to look, you can find brand name, high quality clothing, accessories, and more at low prices.

At Clothesline Consignments shoppers can find gently used, or even brand new, clothing items for about one third of its original selling price.

There are new items going out on the racks every day, so each time shoppers visit the store there will be new deals to look at.

Plus they are a consignment store, so shoppers can bring in their clothes to sell for up to 40 percent of its value.

Watch the video above to see what kinds of items can be found at Clothesline Consignments.

Clothesline Consignments is located at 2185 84th Street Southwest, Suite A in Byron Center.

For more information, give them a call at (616)-878-0200 or go to clotheslineconsignments.com.

