Dr. Bitner’s favorite things help women maintain a healthy lifestyle

Dr. Diana Bitner puts her heart and soul into her work so women can live a healthier, longer life. She came on the show to talk about some of her favorite things she uses with her patients on a daily basis to help women maintain a healthy lifestyle.

WAIPointes : Dr. Bitner's health planning program for women.

: Dr. Bitner's health planning program for women. Symptomcircle : Two-sided spin wheel to demonstrate symptoms and remedies.

: Two-sided spin wheel to demonstrate symptoms and remedies. SEEDS : List of the key healthy habits.

: List of the key healthy habits. MTS=Menopause Transition Scale : list to track symptoms over time.

: list to track symptoms over time. SEXDeck: Card deck of the 27 reasons for low sex drive and sexual health issues.

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.