Drink, eat, & play with all the flavors of Faygo

Posted 12:22 PM, December 5, 2018, by , Updated at 12:21PM, December 5, 2018

There are two things our hosts on the Morning Mix love: Michigan-made items and pop- or in Todd's case, soda. Faygo is a Michigan-made pop that's been produced in Detroit for 111 years, and has over 50 flavors!

Faygo is more than just for drinking, the pop can be included in dozens of dinner and dessert recipes, as well as used in arts and crafts!

Todd and Leigh Ann show off two of the company's most popular flavors- Arctic Sun and Moon Mist Red- and what you can do with them this holiday season.

Here's a free recipe from the official Faygo Cook Book to try for yourself:

Sweet Lorraine's Slow-Cooked Cola Pot Roast

  • 2 to 3 Tablespoons canola oil
  • 3 lbs. Black Angus chuck roast
  • 1 1/2 cups white onion, peeled, ends removed, chopped
  • 1/4 cup franks hot sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons beef base
  • 1 Tablespoon onion powder
  • 1 Tablespoon garlic powder
  • 2 cups canned diced tomatoes, with juice
  • 12 oz. (1 1/2 cups) Faygo Cola
  • 2 cups celery, washed, ends removed, chopped
  • 2 cups carrots, washed, ends removed, peeled, sliced

