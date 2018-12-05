Ex-Michigan State player sentenced in sexual assault case

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson will spend up to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a female student in her off-campus apartment.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the 21-year-old Robertson was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of three years and seven months behind bars. The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native also has to register as a sex offender.

Robertson pleaded guilty last month to assault with intent to commit criminal sexual penetration in the 2017 attack. The defensive end was kicked off the team after the victim came forward.

Robertson pleaded guilty to lesser charges after the judge ruled in May that if the case went to trial, prosecutors could admit into evidence that two other women had accused Robertson of raping them in 2013 and 2014.

