Fire department in Florida shows holiday spirit in viral video

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (FOX 13) – Firefighters in one Florida city created a Christmas video to put a smile on residents’ faces.

To the tune of music, the Coral Springs Fire Department used the lights from fire vehicles to match the song’s beat. The agency shared the video on its Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The musical video seemed to have a positive reaction from followers of the social media accounts. One user wrote, “smiling from ear to ear thank you for your service,” and another said, “This deserves to go viral.”