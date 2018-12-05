Have a Spectacular December at Soaring Eagle Resorts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ring in the new year with the whole family at Soaring Eagle Water Park and Hotel. It's going to be bigger and better than ever with Candyland Adventure. There will be a DJ Dance Party, photo booth, magician, prize giveaways, a balloon drop at midnight, and so much more.

On December 6 & 7 it's the Nightmare Before Christmas Weekend! Crafts start at 5 p.m. with a scavenger hunt starting after that. There will also be story time with Nokomis and movie time.

On December 14 & 15 it's Polar Express Weekend. Kids will be able to write letters to Santa and they'll get to enjoy treats like cookie, popcorn and hot cocoa. Also on Friday night the Kids will be able to watch "The Polar Express" movie.

The Soaring Eagle Snocross National is coming back in February. It's the most exciting, fan friendly form of snowmobile racing. There will be plenty of big-air jumps, lots of action and world class athletes to cheer on. Tickets go on sale on Saturday and can be purchased at etix.com.

2019 is almost here, so kick off the new year at two of the hottest parties at Soaring Eagle Casino. First up is the Bright Lights Big City New Year’s Party. Inspired by the big party that happens in Time Square ever year, Soaring Eagle’s Entertainment Hall will be filled with bright lights, a DJ, street dancers, performers, a party pit, and more. There will also be New York inspired food and drink, as well as a champagne toast at midnight.

Or you can count down to 2019 at Ascend Sports Bar and Night Club! This party has heavy hor d’oeuvres throughout the evening, a champagne toast at midnight, party favors, DJs and so much more. This party goes until 4 p.m. and be sure to dress to impress because formal attire is required. Get tickets to both these parties at soaringeaglecasino.com.

It’s going to be a Spectacular December at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Some big names are taking over the stage for one full weekend starting on December 27th.

Kicking off the week is Styx! They’ve rocked audiences far and wide, playing over 100 shows a year every year since 1999. Styx is the first band in rock history to have four consecutive certified multi-million-selling albums in a row. With huge hits over the years like “The Grand Illustion”, "Lady”, "Miss America” and “Come Sail Away.” Styx draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one’s mind and body in their signature sound.

Next on December 28, Nelly, Chingy and Murphy Lee are taking the stage!

Nelly made his solo debut in 2000 with “country grammar.” Nelly’s next four albums all made it to the top three on Billboard, with many of his singles routinely making the top 20. When the two-time Grammy award winner isn’t making music, he ventures into film and TV, appearing on CSI: New York and The Longest Yard.

Chingy has enjoyed lots of success in his career, starting in 2003 with the summer smash hit “Right Thurr”. That song became an overnight hit, peaking at number 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart and Top 40 Billboard’s Hot Rap Tracks. Since then he’s seen big success with his platinum album “Powerballin” and gold album “Pullin’ Me Back.”

Tohri “Murphy Lee” Harper has been wowing audiences all over the world for over two decades with his flirtatious flows and manipulative metaphors, and he isn’t stopping now! As the youngest member of the St. Lunatics, Murphy Lee exploded on the scene holding his own with big hits like “Shake a Tailfeather” and “Luv Me Baby,” which both hit the Top 40 Charts. He has a total of 30 million albums sold, a Grammy, and countless Top 40 Hits.

Following the rappers will be Aaron Tippin and Sammy Kershaw on December 29.

Aaron Tippin has been making music for the past 25 years, marking his silver anniversary as a recording artist! Tippin joined the Nashville Powerhouse RCA back in 1990. His first single “You’ve Got To Stand For Something” hit the Billboard Country Singles Chart, eventually peaking at number six. As the years went by, the hits continued to pile up with “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio”, “My Blue Angel”, and “Workin’ Man’s PhD.” Tippin promises that his 25th Anniversary Celebration promises to be an unforgettable year of music and fun.

Since Sammy Kershaw’s debut on the music scene in the early 90’s, he has remained one of the most consistent power hitters in country music-both with a chain of major hit records and sell-out touring schedules. In the course of breaking into the ranks of stardom in country music, his platinum albums were propelled into the records books by hits such as “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful”, “I Can’t Reach Her Anymore”, “National Working Woman’s Holiday”, “Haunted Heart”, and many other milestones.

Last but not least on December 30, comedians DL Hughley and Eddie Griffin!

DL is first and foremost a stand-up comedian, but can currently be heard nationwide as host of his afternoon radio show “The DL Hughley Show”. He’s also done nine comedy specials, and is a New York Times best selling author.

Eddie Griffin is a popular comedian turned actor who started his career on-stage as a dare. Since then this funny man has built an ever-growing fan base since jumping onto the comedy scene in 1990. Eddie has appeared in 47 films, numerous television shows, as well as multiple comedy specials.

Christmas is around the corner, so give the gift of family fun this year with soaring eagle water park gift cards! Gift cards come in certain values… or you can choose how much to give. To place an order, head online to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.