‘Internally decapitated’ woman continues miraculous recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After a horrific car crash this past August, a woman from Cedar Springs is making huge progress in her recovery.

The accident left her ‘internally decapitated,’ but after life-saving surgeries and months of specialized rehab, she is home and doing better every day.

Lila DeLine, not only survived a usually fatal injury, but is now walking, talking and getting back to being herself.

The accident that changed her life happened right in front of her own home.

DeLine said, “My husband heard me coming and he said that he had gotten about probably halfway down the driveway when this woman just hit me.”

In the blink of an eye, she was fighting for her life.

Kristy Simpson a Physical Therapist at Mary Free Bed in Grand Rapids said, “Basically she, internally, was decapitated. Her skull came off her spine.”

DeLine’s husband was able to stabilize her neck and help her breath until paramedics arrived. Once she got to the hospital, she could only communicate by blinking.

Dr. Sanjay Patra, Neurosurgeon/Dir. of Brain Trauma said, “We knew that cognitively she was in there and the reason she wasn’t moving wasn’t because of severe brain injury, it was the spine.”

An entire team at Spectrum Health performed several surgeries to realign DeLine’s neck and re-attach her skull with screws, plates and rods.

“What all of my surgeons did was…. well to quote my favorite movie ‘inconceivable’,”DeLine said.

One of those surgeons was Dr. James Stubbart, who said while the procedure certainly was daunting, he was optimistic.

“I don’t know, I truly believe in miracles. I always have, but I especially do now.”

Another unexpected miracle: DeLine walking out of the hospital on her own in October.

She is still working with physical therapists at Mary Free Bed to regain her range of motion, strength, and flexibility. She said the hardest part of her recovery now is asking for help with everyday tasks.

“Laundry, dishes…dinner takes me twice as long. I still make good dinners, don’t get that wrong, they just take forever” she said.

DeLine said, her accident is the perfect reminder for all drivers out there to pay attention. It could very well save a life.

She also credits the positive attitudes of her entire care team at Spectrum Health and Mary Free Bed for getting her to where she is today.