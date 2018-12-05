Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The owners of Klackle Orchards in Greenville announced that they'll be retiring next spring.

Steve Klackle and his wife, Rosemary, started the orchards back in 1978. Known for their large crisp apples and sweet peaches, the orchards offer everything from the chance to pick those fruits yourself to buying items made by them.

The farm market at Klackle Orchards will close on December 15. The land will be auctioned off in March.

2. Imagine stepping off a plane at Ford International Airport and being handed a $300 travel voucher? That's what's going to happen today when the 3 millionth passenger arrives.

Not only will they surprise that person with a $300 travel voucher and other gifts, they'll also have giveaway for others who are flying today.

Meantime, work continues on phase two of the airport's Gateway Transformation Project.

Crews will be upgrading things like the ticket counters and baggage claim area.

3. A Christmas favorite for kids is being able to track Santa across the globe, and this year he's going high-tech.

With the help of his friends at Norad, you can track Santa straight from your mobile device. Also the website has received an upgrade with more social media channels.

On Christmas Eve, a Santa Cam streaming video and a call center full of volunteers answering questions from kids.

To check it out head to noradsanta.org.

4. Santa is making a stop in West Michigan tonight, for the Downtown Market's Winter Wonderland event.

Enjoy special offers from Market Hall Merchants, experience delicious food and beverage demos, and shop the Holiday Artisan Market.

Plus, don't forget to share your wish list with Santa in the greenhouse.

It all goes from 4 to 8 p.m. and it's free for all ages.

5. Helen DeVos Children's Hospital needs your help for a chance of winning $50,000.

The hospital is now asking people to vote for them every day at voteformiracles.org from now until December 18. If they win, the $50,000 will be used for support programs and services.

The hospital says this is one of the easiest ways to show your support, especially ahead of the holidays.

Last year Helen DeVos Children's Hospital came in 4th place and this year they hope to do even better.