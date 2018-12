× Multiple injuries reported in crash near Sparta

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are on scene of a serious crash in northern Kent County.

It happened just before 7 a.m. in the area of Fruitridge and 12 Mile in Sparta Township.

First responders on scene say a total of three people were taken to the hospital.

No word on their conditions just yet. We have a crew on scene and are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.