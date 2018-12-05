New domestic violence shelter opens in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- It's a big day for a West Michigan organization, opening up a new and improved facility Wednesday for domestic violence victims in Grand Rapids.

Safe Haven Ministries says nearly one in three women deals with domestic violence in their lifetime and that is why the organization decided to build a new location.

Officials say this new building, which comes with increased security, will allow them to serve nearly 60 women and children.

The facility will allow safe haven to provide individualized, trauma-informed support to victims and survivors of domestic violence.

In michigan alone, each day more than 200 people are requesting domestic violence services, but are being turned away due to programs being full.

Safe Haven`s new facility looks to close this gap, by opening its doors to those in need.

"Domestic violence is often considered a private matter and needs to be brought to lite not only to continue with those who experience it but to consider its impact on the community, domestic violence has so many effects on the community like job loss crime, substance abuse making its a public health concern and its really critical that we are paying attention to that and this new facility will allow us to draw more attention to that and bring more lite to the needs that do exist so that we ultimately help create a safer healthier place for everyone to live," said Megan Hopkins, executive director of Safe Haven Ministries.

There is a ribbon cutting planned for later Wednesday ahead of the grand opening.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline.