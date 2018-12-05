× Police converge on house with possible ties to mutilation suspect Chance

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police converged Wednesday on a house in Holland possibly connected to Jared Chance, a man charged in Grand Rapids with mutilating a dead body.

Chance is 29 and was living in Grand Rapids.

But a woman who says she’s a longtime friend of the Chance family told FOX 17 at the scene Wednesday afternoon that the house in Holland – in the 100 block of 20th Avenue – belongs to his family. Online property records confirm someone with the same last name (Chance) lives at that location.

Holland Police cruisers and a Grand Rapids Police forensics unit were on the scene Wednesday night.

Chance was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Grand Rapids on one count of mutilation of a dead body and one count of concealing the death of an individual. That, after police found the remains Sunday of an unidentified woman in an apartment on Franklin Street in southeast Grand Rapids. Chance was taken into custody at that time. He was being charged as a four-time habitual offender.

Police are still awaiting for identification of the body through forensic testing, and have not connected the case to a missing Kalamazoo woman, Ashley Young, who had been in Grand Rapids at the time.

FOX 17 interviewed the family friend of Jared Chance in Holland on Wednesday afternoon. She didn’t wish to provide her name or photo.