× Semi-truck slide-offs close portion of I-94 in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Slick roads have lead to a handful of semi-trucks and cars to slide off the highway, causing a closure.

Dispatchers in Van Buren County say westbound I-94 is closed at exit 46 in Hartford as of 3 a.m. while crews work to clean up the scene.

We’re told at least four semi-trucks slid off the highway and a handful of cars as well. Authorities believe slick conditions caused the crashes.

The portion of the highway is expected to be closed for a few hours.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.