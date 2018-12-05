Semi-truck slide-offs close portion of I-94 in Van Buren County

Posted 4:05 AM, December 5, 2018, by
Breaking Now

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Slick roads have lead to a handful of semi-trucks and cars to slide off the highway, causing a closure.

Dispatchers in Van Buren County say westbound I-94 is closed at exit 46 in Hartford as of 3 a.m. while crews work to clean up the scene.

We’re told at least four semi-trucks slid off the highway and a handful of cars as well. Authorities believe slick conditions caused the crashes.

The portion of the highway is expected to be closed for a few hours.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s