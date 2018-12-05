Three millionth passenger comes through GRFIA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Gerald R. Ford International Airport hit a big milestone Wednesday morning but a Greenville woman was the big winner.

Sue Diehl got off a plane from Atlanta Wednesday morning and was the three millionth passenger to pass through the airport this year. This is the first year the airport has had three million passengers in a year.

Diehl received three $300 travel vouchers and three free days of parking at the airport. She also received $300 worth of travel accessories from Hudson News & Gifts, a Beer City Welcome Basket from Experience Grand Rapids, a Founders Brewing gift pack and more.

More passengers Wednesday got cookies and other giveaways in the celebration.

Airport officials say they had served 2.7 million passengers for the year through October, so the three millionth would be coming through early in December. The airport served 2.8 million passengers in 2017.