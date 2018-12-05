× Traffic crash, power outage shut down W. Sherman Blvd in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Norton Shores Police Department says West Sherman Boulevard is closed in both directions Wednesday night, following a traffic crash.

The affected stretch of West Sherman is between Estes and Wickham streets. The crash occurred early Wednesday evening.

FOX 17 has sent an email to Norton Shores Police asking if any injures were involved. We’ll pass that information along as soon as we get it.

Norton Shores P.D. posted in a public advisory around 8 p.m. Wednesday that wires were down across West Sherman, and HazMat and Consumers Energy crews had responded to the scene.

Police said there was a power outage in the area and the road would be shut down for “the next several hours”.

Around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Consumers Energy Outage Map indicated there were about 798 outages, with an estimated power-restoration time of 9:30 p.m.