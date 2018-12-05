Under $20: Awesome gifts for the whole family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't let gift giving stress you out. Whether you have a tight budget or just want something unique, I found seven items for $20 and under for the whole family.

1.) Mainstays Kids Glitter Chair: $19.88



gold holographic foil glitter on inside

100 % waterproof

good for ages 4 to 12

comes with blow dryer adapter

38" W x 38" D x 30 H

2.) Glasstic Water Bottles:$19.99

glass on the inside, plastic on the outside

shatterproof

no metal flavor

lifetime warranty

large spout, easy to drink

lots of colors

currently 25 percent off

3.) Java Sok: $9.99

*great for iced coffee enthusiasts (can be used for any type of cold beverage)

*made from insulated neoprene

*no more wet handshakes

*3 different sizes

4. Grabease

*created by a mom

*safe feeding, no more choking

*ergonomic design

*BPA free

*$14.50 per set

*currently 20 percent off

5.) J.P. Doodles:$11.99 to $14.99

*created by a mom

*hats, onesies, place mats and cards

*hats for adult, too

*free shipping on domestic order

6.) Posie Turner Socks

socks with an inspirational message

women's and men's

Peruvian cotton

$16.50 each

7. Keepster