Under $20: Awesome gifts for the whole family

Don't let gift giving stress you out. Whether you have a tight budget or just want something unique, I found seven items for $20 and under for the whole family.
1.) Mainstays Kids Glitter Chair: $19.88
- gold holographic foil glitter on inside
- 100 % waterproof
- good for ages 4 to 12
- comes with blow dryer adapter
- 38" W x 38" D x 30 H
2.) Glasstic Water Bottles:$19.99
- glass on the inside, plastic on the outside
- shatterproof
- no metal flavor
- lifetime warranty
- large spout, easy to drink
- lots of colors
- currently 25 percent off
3.) Java Sok: $9.99
*great for iced coffee enthusiasts (can be used for any type of cold beverage)
*made from insulated neoprene
*no more wet handshakes
*3 different sizes
*created by a mom
*safe feeding, no more choking
*ergonomic design
*BPA free
*$14.50 per set
*currently 20 percent off
5.) J.P. Doodles:$11.99 to $14.99
*created by a mom
*hats, onesies, place mats and cards
*hats for adult, too
*free shipping on domestic order
- socks with an inspirational message
- women's and men's
- Peruvian cotton
- $16.50 each
- Do more with your text, chat and IM messages by saving information to your computer, including photos, emojis, etc from iPhone backups.
- can turn messages into a keepsake book
- free download
- books start at $9.99