What you need to know about recreational marijuana in Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --Recreational marijuana is now legal in Michigan. And while it's a historic moment there are a lot of questions about what is and isn't legal under the new law. Shops won't be able to sell it just yet, that won't be for about a year while the state comes up with regulations regarding.

“The criminal laws are still there. This allows you to have it if you follow the rules. You don’t smoke in public, and you don’t drive impaired,” says marijuana lawyer, Bruce Block.

No one can legally sell recreational marijuana yet, but it is legal to give it away, up to two and a half ounces can be gifted to someone.

You can use it, transport it, possess it and grow it. Starting Thursday it will be ok to grow up to 12 marijuana plants at your home.

You can't smoke in public places and landlords can still forbid its use so make sure to check your lease. While many could have big plans to celebrate legalization it could just slip by without much notice.

“I think it’ll be a non event. You’ll have a few parties here or there and some people making speeches,” says Block.

And Michigan may have legalized marijuana but it's still against federal law and employers still have the right to fire anyone who tests positive.