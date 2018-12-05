What you need to know about recreational marijuana in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --Recreational marijuana is now legal in Michigan. And while it's a historic moment there are a lot of questions about what is and isn't legal under the new law. Shops won't be able to sell it just yet, that won't be for about a year while the state comes up with regulations regarding.
“The criminal laws are still there. This allows you to have it if you follow the rules. You don’t smoke in public, and you don’t drive impaired,” says marijuana lawyer, Bruce Block.
No one can legally sell recreational marijuana yet, but it is legal to give it away, up to two and a half ounces can be gifted to someone.
You can use it, transport it, possess it and grow it. Starting Thursday it will be ok to grow up to 12 marijuana plants at your home.
You can't smoke in public places and landlords can still forbid its use so make sure to check your lease. While many could have big plans to celebrate legalization it could just slip by without much notice.
“I think it’ll be a non event. You’ll have a few parties here or there and some people making speeches,” says Block.
And Michigan may have legalized marijuana but it's still against federal law and employers still have the right to fire anyone who tests positive.
11 comments
Joel Harley Wagner
I need the address the medical issues did everything’s change first caregivers can we still do things the same and for us medical users that still grow under the medical law and have our cards are things going to change for us
steve
I’m guessing that the voters in Michigan will soon rue the day they chose to change the laws.
Joey
That’s a really bad guess. Like guessing we will rue the day when the prohibition of alcohol ended. In fact it is the opposite.
steve
Do some reading about the impact of legalization in Colorado. Read several articles, not just a selective few. As far as everybody being happy with the repeal of prohibition, ask someone who’s lost a friend or family in accidents resulting from alcohol use or alcoholism in general. I suspect their views based on reality and yours which are based on opinion, don’t exactly agree with one another.
Unity
And that’s your opinion…see how that works!
Michael Courter
Apples and oranges. Alcohol is much more destructive to society than cannabis could ever be. If anything pot should of been off prohibition first. In fact it should of never been put on it.
Kevin Rahe
Your argument only applies to the ABUSE of alcohol, not the typical use of it. If you consider alcohol based only on how it’s typically used, the argument flips.
Unslaved
And no drug is as harmful to society as police. More people die and suffer as a result of police enforcing laws on drugs than the drugs themselves.
Kevin Rahe
If marijuana was typically (or even possibly) used like alcohol is typically used, I would agree with you. But that is not the case.
Iamct01
I don’t even want to support GR dispensaries when city of Lansing has had medical places for years now. Which is also why I am doing my offline xmas shopping in Lansing city limits while I am there.
James
What effect does the new recreational marijuana law have on state issued Medicaid?