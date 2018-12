Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- With Danny DeKeyser out with a hand injury, the Red Wings are expected to call up a defenseman from Grand Rapids for Thursday's game in Toronto.

Joe Hicketts might be the guy, he has played 13 games with Detroit the last two seasons and had 3 assists and a team best plus/minus of 5 in 5 games with the Wings last season.

The Griffins beat the Rampage 4-2 Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena.