Aaron Sagraves named Cornerstone Athletic Director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Cornerstone University announced a transition in athletics on Wednesday as former assistant Athletic Director, Aaron Sagraves takes over. The move comes after current Athletic Director, Chip Huber focuses on his other role as the Vice President for Student Development at the university. Sagraves is a 2004 graduate of Cornerstone and understand what his goals and motivations are in his new role.

"It's opened my eyes to see how big of an impact athletics can have," Sagraves said who's now spent two stints at the university, "not even on an athlete but on the student as a whole, especially on Cornerstone's campus."

This wasn't a role that Sagraves envisioned years ago, but it's one he's excited to take on.

"It's not something i had intentions of when I first started in college athletics but I'm really excited about it going forward. The main thing i want to do is get to know our coaches better on a personal level and really start from that foundation and what our student-athletes desire in having coaches coming to Cornerstone."