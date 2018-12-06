All-clear given after bomb threat closed CNN studios in NYC

NEW YORK, NY. — The New York Police Department says the all-clear has been given, and roads reopened, following a phoned-in bomb threat that prompted an evacuation of CNN’s New York offices and studios.

The network went to taped programming, and later resumed live coverage from streetside.

Pedestrian and vehicular traffic was blocked on West 58th Street between 8th and 9th avenues, according to a Twitter post from the New York Police Department’s Midtown North bureau.

CNN’s bureau in the Time Warner Center was evacuated in October after a package with an explosive device was found, according to authorities.

