× Chief Rahinsky announces retirement details

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police Chief David Rahinsky thanked the city, residents, and most of all, his fellow police officers Thursday, as he officially announced his retirement.

Rahinsky’s last day will be December 18. He said at a press conference Thursday morning that his wife has already taken a job as a Labor and Delivery Nurse at a hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida and they’ve already bought a home in nearby Bradenton.

Rahinsky has been with the GRPD since July of 2014. He says the decision was made to move closer to family, many of whom are now within driving distance of their new home. Rahinsky has been working for police departments for 32 years and he says this will be the first time that he won’t be having to put on a uniform to go to work.

City Manager Mark Washington says that there will be an event in early 2019 to celebrate Rahinsky’s retirement. Washington, who has only been on the job as city manager a few months, says he’ll start contacting search firms to begin a national search for Rahinsky’s replacement. He says that local officers will also be considered. He expects the search to find Rahinsky’s replacement to take around six months.

An interim chief has not yet been named.