School closings and delays

City of Walker hosting WinterFest event

Posted 7:38 AM, December 6, 2018, by

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

WALKER, Mich. — The City of Walker and the Kent District Library invites you and your family to their 5th Annual WinterFest event.

It’s taking place today from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Walker Ice Arena and Fitness Center. It’s located at 4151 Remembrance Road NW in Walker.

The event will feature performances from the Kenowa  High School and Middle School choir, free ice skating, hot chocolate and reindeer. Peppino’s Pizza will also provide pizza for $2 a slice.

A tree lighting will also take place at 7 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s