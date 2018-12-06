City of Walker hosting WinterFest event

WALKER, Mich. — The City of Walker and the Kent District Library invites you and your family to their 5th Annual WinterFest event.

It’s taking place today from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Walker Ice Arena and Fitness Center. It’s located at 4151 Remembrance Road NW in Walker.

The event will feature performances from the Kenowa High School and Middle School choir, free ice skating, hot chocolate and reindeer. Peppino’s Pizza will also provide pizza for $2 a slice.

A tree lighting will also take place at 7 p.m.