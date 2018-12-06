Country music stars to sing for President Bush at funeral

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 5: People pay their respects as former President George H.W. Bush lies in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church on December 5, 2018 in Houston, Texas. President Bush will be buried at his final resting place at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. A WWII combat veteran, Bush served as a member of Congress from Texas, ambassador to the United Nations, director of the CIA, vice president and 41st president of the United States. (Photo by David J. Phillip-Pool/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) – The Houston funeral for George H.W. Bush will feature music from some of the former president’s favorite country music stars.
The Oak Ridge Boys will perform “Amazing Grace” and Reba McEntire will sing “The Lord’s Prayer” at Thursday’s services at Houston’s St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.
Duane Allen of the Oak Ridge Boys says Bush had personally requested that the group sing “Amazing Grace” at his funeral. Allen tells The Tennessean newspaper the band did an impromptu performance for Bush at the White House when Bush was vice president and that began a decades-long friendship.
Allen says the band is honored to keep its promise to Bush to perform at his funeral.
Bush died last week in Houston at age 94. A national funeral service for Bush was held Wednesday in Washington.
More than 11,000 people paid their respects to George H.W. Bush as the 41st president lay in repose all night at a Houston church where his family worshipped.