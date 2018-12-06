Donate your unused purses, totes, & backpacks to the Purse Project

Is your closet full of unused purses, totes, or backpacks? Women's City Club's Purse Project is back and is looking for bags full of donations to help pay it forward to the homeless in the community.
The Purse Project is asking members of the community to donate purses, totes, and backpacks filled with simple necessities. The purses will be distributed to women assisted through Mel Trotter Missions and to homeless women on the streets of Grand Rapids, and the backpacks will go to the men assisted through Guiding Light.
Gently used or new purses or totes may be filled with:
- Kleenex
- Small water bottle
- Hand Sanitizer
- Miniature sizes of lotion
- Body Wash
- Warm Socks
- Hat & Scarf
- Mittens
- Snack Bars
- Hand Warmers
- Small Blanket
- Chap Stick
- Hygiene Products
- Personal Care Products
Gently used or new backpacks may be filled with:
- Hat
- Gloves
- Socks
- Body Wash/Soap
- Wash Cloth
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Kleenex
- Lotion
- Small Water Bottle
- Hand Warmers
- Snack
- Lip Balm Wet Ones
- Handkerchief
Bag drop offs can be delivered to Micro Visions Inc., located at 264 Leonard Street Northwest in Grand Rapids. Drop offs can be made at the following times:
- December 3-7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- December 5 & 10, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit their Facebook page.