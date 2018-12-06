Donate your unused purses, totes, & backpacks to the Purse Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Is your closet full of unused purses, totes, or backpacks? Women's City Club's Purse Project is back and is looking for bags full of donations to help pay it forward to the homeless in the community.

The Purse Project is asking members of the community to donate purses, totes, and backpacks filled with simple necessities. The purses will be distributed to women assisted through Mel Trotter Missions and to homeless women on the streets of Grand Rapids, and the backpacks will go to the men assisted through Guiding Light.

Gently used or new purses or totes may be filled with:

Kleenex

Small water bottle

Hand Sanitizer

Miniature sizes of lotion

Body Wash

Warm Socks

Hat & Scarf

Mittens

Snack Bars

Hand Warmers

Small Blanket

Chap Stick

Hygiene Products

Personal Care Products

Gently used or new backpacks may be filled with:

Hat

Gloves

Socks

Body Wash/Soap

Wash Cloth

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Kleenex

Lotion

Small Water Bottle

Hand Warmers

Snack

Lip Balm Wet Ones

Handkerchief

Bag drop offs can be delivered to Micro Visions Inc., located at 264 Leonard Street Northwest in Grand Rapids. Drop offs can be made at the following times:

December 3-7, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December 5 & 10, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.