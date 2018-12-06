Figure skaters of all skill levels to perform at ‘Holiday Ice Show’ on Sunday

Posted 11:07 AM, December 6, 2018, by , Updated at 11:06AM, December 6, 2018

Festive costumes,  holiday songs, and a whole lot of talent is about to be on display at the annual Holiday on Ice Show in Muskegon this weekend.

Members of the Muskegon Lakeshore Figure Skating Club joined us on the Morning Mix to talk about what families and figure skating enthusiasts can enjoy.

The Holiday on Ice Show is a figure skating showcase of West Michigan skaters all under the age of 18. The show will feature a range of skating ability from the learn to skate class to gold medalist guests.

The Holiday Ice Show will be on Sunday, December 9 at the L.C. Walker Arena in Muskegon. The show starts at 3:45 p.m. and a $5 donation is requested at the door.

Learn more about figure skating lessons and more at mlfsc.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s