Figure skaters of all skill levels to perform at ‘Holiday Ice Show’ on Sunday

Festive costumes, holiday songs, and a whole lot of talent is about to be on display at the annual Holiday on Ice Show in Muskegon this weekend.

Members of the Muskegon Lakeshore Figure Skating Club joined us on the Morning Mix to talk about what families and figure skating enthusiasts can enjoy.

The Holiday on Ice Show is a figure skating showcase of West Michigan skaters all under the age of 18. The show will feature a range of skating ability from the learn to skate class to gold medalist guests.

The Holiday Ice Show will be on Sunday, December 9 at the L.C. Walker Arena in Muskegon. The show starts at 3:45 p.m. and a $5 donation is requested at the door.

Learn more about figure skating lessons and more at mlfsc.org.