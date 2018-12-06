Get in the Christmas spirit at GR Symphony’s Holiday Pops this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone loves music at Christmas, so what better way to celebrate the season than to sing along with the Grand Rapids Symphony at their Holiday Pops series.

The concerts will feature a wide array of holiday music played by Grand Rapids very own symphony, the Symphony Chorus, the Youth Chorus and special guests, Embellish handbell ensemble all directed by Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt.

The concert includes Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride,” “Merry Christmas” from the 1990 film “Home Alone,” and the “Hallelujah” Chorus from Handel’s “Messiah.” GRS Youth Chorus will sing a new piece written by their assistant director, Leah Ivory, titled “The Star.”

One special guest returning to Holiday Pops as a soloist is bass baritone Justin Hopkins, who sang “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” in 2016. Watch the video above to see him perform "Holy Night" on the Morning Mix.

Shows for Holiday Pops will be at the following dates and times:

Thursday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday & Saturday, December 7 & 8 at 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, December 8 & 9 at 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $18, and $5 for students (Thursday evening and Saturday matinee shows only.)

Coming later in December is the 10th annual Cirque de Noel featuring Cirque de la Symphonie. They'll perform December 19 & 20 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets starting at $32.

To purchase tickets, call (616)-454-9451 or go online to GRSymphony.org.