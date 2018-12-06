Getting set for the Battle of Forest Hills between Northern & Eastern

Posted 7:06 PM, December 6, 2018, by

ADA, Mich -- Friday night will bring us a great rivalry on the basketball court as Forest Hills Northern meets Forest Hills Eastern. The Huskies fell, 62-52 in last season's lone contest between the two schools but still went on to a 16-8 overall record. Opening tip will be 6:00pm at Forest Hills Eastern high school.

