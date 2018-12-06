× GM’s Barra meets Michigan lawmakers about factory closings

DETROIT (AP) — Members of the Michigan congressional delegation have met with the chief executive of General Motors for the first time since the automaker said it wants to close a Detroit-area factory that makes the Volt.

Mary Barra emerged from the Washington meeting Thursday, saying it was “very productive.” She says GM has made “tremendous investment” in the United States and wants to help workers whose jobs are at stake. She didn’t offer details.

Democratic lawmakers told reporters that they focused the meeting on workers. Rep. Dan Kildee says GM has a “special obligation” to build vehicles in the U.S., especially after the government bailed out the company in 2008.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, whose district includes the Detroit-Hamtramck factory, says GM “didn’t show any compassion” for workers in its announcement last week.