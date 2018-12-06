× Grand Rapid’s 20th Uptown Holiday Shop Hop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Thursday evening Uptown Grand Rapids will be full of shoppers and holiday cheer for the 20th annual Uptown Holiday Shop Hop!

The festive event takes place from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Shoppers can travel for free via shuttle through the four business districts: East Fulton, East Hills, Eastown, and Wealthy Street for holiday shopping, carolers, Santa Claus, unique gifts and more.

FOX 17’s Sarah Grimmer will have live reports starting at 4:00 p.m.