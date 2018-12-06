× Group raises more than $130k to buy holiday gifts for West Michigan families in need

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit organization is paying it forward this holiday season, raising more than $136,000 to purchase Christmas presents for area families in need.

Members of the Big Give organization will shop for items at both Target and Old Navy on 28th Street in Kent County starting at 5 a.m. Thursday. The group plans to help more than 400 children with gifts this holiday.

Several FitBody Bootcamp locations across our area helped raise more than $136,000 to purchase clothes, toys, and personal items for hundreds of kids who would otherwise go without this holiday season.

To keep things spirited, the workout centers held a friendly competition across their seven different locations to see who can raise the most money.

The group has been doing this since 2013 and it has evolved in a big way. During the first year they only raise $3,200 and last year, they raised $64,000. This year their goal was $136,000 and they met their goal.

To learn more about how to get involved with the Big Give organization, visit their website.