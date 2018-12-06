Kalamazoo man killed in hit and run crash

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a Kalamazoo man Wednesday evening.

The crash happened at about 6:00 p.m. in the 2200 block of Gull Road, according to township police. Police found the man dead at the scene.

The vehicle did not stop and no description is available. The vehicle is expected to have a noticeable amount of front end damage, especially to a front light.

Anyone with information should call township police at 269-567-7523 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

The victim’s name has not been released.