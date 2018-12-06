Kalamazoo Public Safety nabs armed robber on Portage Rd.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect in an armed robbery of a business Thursday night in Kalamazoo is now locked up in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The robbery happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of Portage Road, near Kilgore Road.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says employees provided a detailed description of the suspect, as officers set up a perimeter and began a K-9 track. Not long after that, an officer spotted the suspect and made contact with him near the intersection of Portage Road and Cork Street.

Police say stolen money, a “facsimile firearm” and additional evidence was recovered.

The 37-year-old man from Kalamazoo was then booked into jail.

Anyone with more information about the incident should contact Public Safety at (269)-337-8120, or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.