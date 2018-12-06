Michigan DNR auctioning off surplus land

MICHIGAN -- The Michigan DNR is auctioning off hundreds of acres of surplus public land in the coming days.

There's 81 individual land parcels across Michigan, most of them are located in the central and northern parts of the lower Peninsula

There's land in the Upper Peninsula up for grabs as well.

The auctions begins Tuesday, December 11 and bids will be accepted through early January.

You can place your bid online by visiting the DNR's website. 

The proceeds from the sale of these lands will help provide future outdoor recreation opportunities in keeping with the DNR’s mission.

