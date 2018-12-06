Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for December 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. There's a new place to seek help and be safe for victims of domestic violence in West Michigan. Safe Haven Ministries has opened a new facility in Grand Rapids.

The building comes with increased security, and is able to serve nearly 60 women and children. Those experiencing or recovering from domestic violence can get counseling, and there's also a residential housing for those who need it.

More details can be found at safehavenministries.org.

2. A few local non-profits are getting a helping hand thanks to the Santa Squad.

For the rest of this month, employees from Lake Michigan Credit Union will be volunteering their time at places like Kids' Food Basket and Gilda's Club.

Tuesday, more than 100 managers got involved volunteering at organizations here in West Michigan, on the east side of the state, and down in Florida.

This is the 5th year for the Santa Squad, and the fourth time upper management has taken part.

3. Santa Claus is coming to West Michigan this weekend, and he's bringing some special guests along with him.

Families will be able to visit with Santa and his reindeer at the Otsego District Library this Saturday.

The holiday festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with plenty of fun activities for the kids including telling Santa what they'd like for Christmas, make a holiday craft and pet the reindeer.

There will also be free hot chocolate, donut holes, and popcorn.

4. Why have a gingerbread house, when you can build a gingerbread city of the future? Some architects in London are showing off what they think the city of the future will look like with a festive twist: the entire model is made out of gingerbread.

Now in its third year, this edition of the gingerbread city is themed "Imagining the Future City." The edible city includes more than 60 building and is equipped with a cable car made of licorice. Plus there are bike lanes and walkways made of sugar.

5. You are already ahead of the game if "Living Coral", the color, not the real thing, is part of your fashion or home. It's being named the color of the year.

The Pantone Color Institute says "Living Coral" is the color of 2019.

Panton's color experts scour the globe in search of color trends, leading to its top choice.

They say "Living Coral" is welcoming, encouraging and enables people to better connect with one another.

2018's color was "Ultra Violet," which was described as "lighting the way to what is yet to come."