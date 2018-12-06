× Police close section of M-40 in Holland after vehicle strikes pedestrian

HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County Central dispatchers are asking motorists to avoid eastbound M-40 on the south side of Holland, after a serious vehicle/pedestrian accident.

The pedestrian was struck near Cabill Drive. It happened around 8:07 p.m. Thursday.

Eastbound M-40 was shut down between Industrial Drive and Cabill Drive.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17 one person was taken to a hospital by AMR ambulance. There was no information about that person’s condition or injuries.

There’s no word yet how it happened or who was involved.

The road remained closed at 9:30 p.m., according to dispatchers.