Police close section of M-40 in Holland after vehicle strikes pedestrian
HOLLAND, Mich. — Ottawa County Central dispatchers are asking motorists to avoid eastbound M-40 on the south side of Holland, after a serious vehicle/pedestrian accident.
The pedestrian was struck near Cabill Drive. It happened around 8:07 p.m. Thursday.
Eastbound M-40 was shut down between Industrial Drive and Cabill Drive.
Dispatchers tell FOX 17 one person was taken to a hospital by AMR ambulance. There was no information about that person’s condition or injuries.
There’s no word yet how it happened or who was involved.
The road remained closed at 9:30 p.m., according to dispatchers.
1 Comment
Common cents
Why can’t people figure out how to cross a road?