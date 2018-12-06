× Police connect Holland search with Grand Rapids mutilation death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say that a search at a home in Holland Wednesday night was in connection with a Grand Rapids case where a woman’s body was found mutilated.

Police were serving a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of 20th Avenue Wednesday night. A friend of the family told FOX 17 that the home belongs to the parents of Jared Chance, who was charged in Grand Rapids Wednesday with mutilating a dead body and concealing the death of an individual.

Police found the remains of an unidentified woman in an apartment in a home on Franklin Street in Grand Rapids on Sunday afternoon. Chance was taken into custody at that time. He is also charged with being a four-time habitual offender.

The deceased woman has not been identified.