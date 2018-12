GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A semi carrying a load of lumber lost part of its load in the middle of southbound US-131 at Ann Street in the middle of the Thursday morning commute. The resulting traffic jam went back to 10 Mile on US-131 and to Walker Avenue on eastbound I-96.

The mishap took place shortly after 7:30 a.m.

Only the left lane was open to through traffic on 131 until the lumber and semi was moved out of traffic around 9:45 a.m.