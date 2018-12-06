Sip and Shop in Gaslight Village

Posted 2:46 PM, December 6, 2018, by

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Gaslight Village Sip and Shop is Thursday, December 13 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s