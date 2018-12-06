The Purse Project

The Purse Project is collecting for the holiday season. For more details, visit their Facebook page here.

Gently Used or new Purses or Totes may be filled with: (These are suggested items)

Kleenex
Small water bottle
Hand Sanitizer
Miniature sizes of lotion
Body Wash
Warm Socks
Hat & Scarf
Mittens
Snack Bars
Hand Warmers
Small Blanket
Chap Stick
Hygiene Products
Personal Care Products

Gently Used or new Backpacks may be filled with: (These are suggested items)

Hat
Gloves
Socks
Body Wash/Soap
Wash Cloth
Toothbrush
Toothpaste
Kleenex
Lotion
Small Water Bottle
Hand Warmers
Snack
Lip Balm Wet Ones
Hankerchief

Drop off at: 264 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504, located just east of 131 on Leonard Street.

Collections for “STUFFED” gently used purses and backpacks will be accepted all next week. Monday (December 3) through Friday (December 7) from 8am – 5pm. There are also two evening drop-offs: Wednesday (December 5) and Monday, (December 10) 4:30 – 7:00 pm.

