The Purse Project is collecting for the holiday season. For more details, visit their Facebook page here.

Gently Used or new Purses or Totes may be filled with: (These are suggested items)

Kleenex

Small water bottle

Hand Sanitizer

Miniature sizes of lotion

Body Wash

Warm Socks

Hat & Scarf

Mittens

Snack Bars

Hand Warmers

Small Blanket

Chap Stick

Hygiene Products

Personal Care Products

Gently Used or new Backpacks may be filled with: (These are suggested items)

Hat

Gloves

Socks

Body Wash/Soap

Wash Cloth

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Kleenex

Lotion

Small Water Bottle

Hand Warmers

Snack

Lip Balm Wet Ones

Hankerchief

Drop off at: 264 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504, located just east of 131 on Leonard Street.

Collections for “STUFFED” gently used purses and backpacks will be accepted all next week. Monday (December 3) through Friday (December 7) from 8am – 5pm. There are also two evening drop-offs: Wednesday (December 5) and Monday, (December 10) 4:30 – 7:00 pm.