Woman airlifted to hospital after crash south of Coldwater

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Branch County Central Dispatch says a woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital Thursday , following a two-vehicle crash south of Coldwater.

It happened around 5:17 p.m. at South Angola Road (Old U.S-27) at E. Central Road, in Ovid Township. Dispatchers tell FOX 17 the scene cleared at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday.

That was after a Samaritan helicopter flew a woman to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with critical injuries, according to The Daily Reporter in Coldwater. The newspaper tells us Lakeland Fire Department set up a landing zone, and worked to free the unidentified woman from her vehicle.

Life Care Ambulance and Michigan State Police responded to the scene.

Police haven’t said yet what caused the crash, as the investigation continues.