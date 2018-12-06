Woman airlifted to hospital after crash south of Coldwater

Posted 8:57 PM, December 6, 2018, by

Photo courtesy: The Daily Reporter/Don Reid.

OVID TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Branch County Central Dispatch says a woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital Thursday , following a two-vehicle crash south of Coldwater.

It happened around 5:17 p.m. at South Angola Road (Old U.S-27) at E. Central Road, in Ovid Township. Dispatchers tell FOX 17 the scene cleared at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday.

That was after a Samaritan helicopter flew a woman to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with critical injuries, according to The Daily Reporter in Coldwater. The newspaper tells us Lakeland Fire Department set up a landing zone, and worked to free the unidentified woman from her vehicle.

Life Care Ambulance and Michigan State Police responded to the scene.

Police haven’t said yet what caused the crash, as the investigation continues.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s