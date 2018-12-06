Wyoming grocery store robbed overnight

WYOMING, Mich. – Police are asking for help in finding the suspects in a store robbery early Thursday morning.

Wyoming police say that three people came into Galewood Foods at 1149 Burton SW at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday and “conducted an aggressive take-over-style robbery” of the store employees and customers. Police say two of the three suspects were armed with handguns.

All three suspects wore masks and dressed in dark clothing. They got away with cash, cigarettes and liquor.

No one was injured and police say the store does not have surveillance video available.

Anyone with information should call police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.