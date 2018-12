Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Three people were injured after a car crashed into a building in Grand Rapids.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Hall Street and Division Avenue.

No word on what caused the crash, but we're told the building was an abandoned warehouse.

It is not clear if drugs or alcohol played a role.

The conditions of the victims is not yet known.