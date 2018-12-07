‘Ask an Athlete’ – Ferris State’s Devon Johnson

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- Ahead of the National Semifinal game in Mankato, Minn. this Saturday, Jason Hutton caught up with Ferris State's All-American left tackle, Devon Johnson to get his thoughts on a number of things, including the upcoming weather in Minnesota.

